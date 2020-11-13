Teck to test antimicrobial copper on Vancouver transit network – by Matthew Hall (Mining Technology – November 12, 2020)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Diversified resource company Teck has announced that it will test antimicrobial copper coatings on high-touch transit surfaces on public transport in Vancouver, Canada.

Teck has partnered with British Columbia transport authority TransLink, Vancouver Coastal Health, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, Coalition for Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR), and the University of British Columbia for the project.

The antimicrobial copper coatings will be used on buses and Vancouver’s SkyTrain, the city’s light rapid transit system. Copper alloy surfaces are naturally antimicrobial and have self-sanitising properties, with research showing that these surfaces can eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses.

The project is the first implementation of this kind in North America and continues Teck’s efforts to promote antimicrobial copper surfaces being used in healthcare and public spaces as part of the company’s Copper & Health programme.

The company advocates antimicrobial copper to reduce the spread of infectious diseases – the idea being that while existing infrastructure and equipment in healthcare, sports facilities, or other public spaces can be cleaned and sanitised daily, that still leaves a prolonged period for bacteria to grow and to be spread by humans.

