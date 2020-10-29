Thermal coal demand in Asia to rise – report – by Esmarie Iannucci (MiningWeekly.com – October 28, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – New research conducted on behalf of the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has noted that the demand for thermal coal imports in the Asia Pacific region will grow by more than 270-million tonnes to 2030, to reach 1.1-billion tonnes a year.

The report by Commodity Insight, noted that there were several fundamental factors driving this growth in demand, including high electricity demand, high population growth, significant coal-fired generation capacity, and the inability of domestic coal production to keep pace with demand growth.

The report noted that Australia’s world leading thermal coal producers could benefit from this future demand growth in the region.

MCA CEO Tania Constable noted that the forecasts would be subject to changes in government policy, including emissions reduction measures to meet Paris Agreement targets.

