Gold, high tech metals spur exploration in Ontario’s Near and Far North – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 26, 2020)

Three junior miners advance their projects down the path of mine development

A British junior miner continues to drill off a gold deposit near Armstrong in northwestern Ontario.

Landore Resources has started a 14,000-metre fall-winter drill program to begin infilling and expanding its BAM Gold Deposit on its Junior Lake property, 235 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The Guernsey-headquartered company has two drill rigs turning to explore within and beneath an already defined deposit of more than a million ounces, and then step out to the east and west.

The BAM deposit currently extends for 3,700 metres. It sits on a greenstone belt that stretches east to west for 31 kilometres and is known to host multiple gold occurrences.

The entire 30,507-hectare property also contains iron, nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. Landore believes the property has the potential for two open-pit mines.

