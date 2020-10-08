U.K. Exhibition showcasing work of Black miners is unveiled – by David Sedgwick (New Post Leader – October 7, 2020)

https://www.newspostleader.co.uk/

Digging Deep, Coal Miners of African Caribbean Heritage presents recently unearthed stories and memories of former coal miners of Black and African-Caribbean heritage within UK mining history.

The exhibition at Woodhorn Museum, in Ashington, is part of Black History Month, which runs until October 31.

It forms part of the Black Miners Museum Project – led by Nottingham News Centre CIC – which aims to grow lasting partnerships with mining museums across the UK by celebrating and remembering coal miners of Black and African-Caribbean heritage.

Norma Gregory, historian and curator of Digging Deep, said: “In Britain’s post-war years when industry was heavily affected by labour shortages, lots of young men from the commonwealth and beyond travelled to the UK seeking new employment opportunities.

“Many found jobs in collieries up and down the country and soon settled into mining communities. “It was a tough job but they succeeded, through resilience and a commitment to help.

