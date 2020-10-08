Gold price rally lifts Top 50 mining stocks above $1 trillion for first time – by Frik Els (Mining.com – October 7, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

MINING.COM’s ranking of the world’s 50 largest mining companies based on market value shows an industry recovering from its covid-19 slump and moving into positive territory for Q4 2020.

The Top 50 most valuable mining companies added $80.2 billion in market capitalization over the three months to end September, thanks to surging gold and silver prices, iron ore prices firmly in triple digits, and a copper price flirting with two-year highs.

Mining’s majors looked poised to join the trillion dollar club at the outset of 2020, but the pandemic torpedoed the early stages of a cyclical upswing for the industry, delaying the milestone by nine months.

Measured from the height of the pandemic in March-April, the index has recovered by nearly $330 billion.

Shiny happy gold miners

Primary gold producers and precious metals royalty companies now make up more than a third of the value of the top 50 and contributed $130 billion of the gains since the Q1 slump.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/top-50-biggest-mining-companies/