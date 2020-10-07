Brazilian niobium miner CBMM eyes European car market – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – October 7, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Brazil niobium miner Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM) has inked a deal with British high-performance luxury carmaker Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) to supply niobium for the production of ultra-light, high-speed cars.

CBMM will work with BAC to develop a new sports car using high amounts of niobium a metal that makes steel more resistant.

The partners expect the final product, a race car for use on the streets, will be more fuel-efficient due to its light weight and greater speed.

“The use of metal alloys enriched with niobium in the chassis will lead to a reduction of the material necessary to achieve the structural objective of the vehicle,” Pablo Salazar, head of mobility at CBMM, told the O Estado de S. Paulo.

