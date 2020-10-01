3 decommissioned uranium mines near Bancroft, Ont. deemed protected, no health impacts: study – by Greg Davis (Global News – September 29, 2020)

https://globalnews.ca/

A study says three decommissioned uranium sites near Bancroft, Ont., are protected and pose no health impacts on residents.

In 2019 the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) launched an independent environmental monitoring program in the Bancroft area, focusing on the Dyno, Madawaska and Bicroft decommissioned uranium mine sites. Each site processed low-grad uranium ore which left behind tailings — waste generated by the mining and milling of uranium ore.

The commission is licensed to manage the three sites, which are under long-term monitoring and maintenance. The three sites were remediated in the 1980s and 1990s.

-The Dyno site, owned by EWL Management Inc., operated between 1958 and 1960 at Farrel Lake, about 30 km southwest of Bancroft. It consists of capped mine openings, mine tailings and a containment dam.

-The Madawaska site, owned by EWL, operated between 1957 and 1982 and was decommissioned in 1983. In 2015, EWL began rehabilitation and maintenance work on the two tailings management areas and some of the underground workings.

