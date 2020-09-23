Gold investors take new aim at miners with returns falling short – by Steven Frank (Bloomberg News – September 20, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

A coalition of gold investors, including firms backed by billionaires John Paulson and Naguib Sawiris, is urging changes at miners as performance “continues to fall short” in some areas even as prices rise.

In an open letter to the mining industry, prominent gold investors including money managers at Franklin Templeton, VanEck Funds and members of the Shareholders’ Gold Council are targeting issues including executive compensation and directors who don’t have enough skin in the game because they don’t hold a meaningful amount of shares in the firms they represent.

The signatories offered 16 suggestions to better align the interest of managers, boards and shareholders. Gold has been on a record-setting tear as the pandemic threatens to derail global economic growth, sending investors on a flight to safe havens.

That comes at a time when real yields are falling as governments unleash massive stimulus programs. Precious-metal miners have seen their shares skyrocket with a gauge of senior gold producers climbing almost 80 per cent in the past year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/gold-investors-take-aim-at-miners-with-returns-falling-short-1.1496818