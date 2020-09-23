‘From Poverty to Prosperity’: How One First Nations Government is Redefining Mining – by Dave Jackson (Stockhouse.com – March 10, 2020)

https://stockhouse.com/

Mining operations have existed in British Columbia’s far northwest corner for generations. The mineral-rich area also known as B.C.’s ‘Golden Triangle’ is so named as it is home to some of the richest gold ore bodies in the world, as well as abundant silver, nickel, copper and jade deposits.

At present, 20-plus junior explorers are active in the region, and they stand to benefit from three crucial infrastructure improvements:

-the paving of the Stewart-Cassiar Highway (the Northern half of the highway is a narrow road paved with sealcoat, not asphalt)

-the opening of ocean port facilities for concentrate export at Stewart

-and the completion of a $700-million high-voltage transmission line bringing power into the region.

It is also important to note for Golden Triangle investment players – retreating glacial ice and snow has recently uncovered rock formations that were previously inaccessible.

The First Nations Tahltan Central Government (TCG) made a detailed presentation to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) on Monday, March 2nd – a report that the indigenous nation called “extremely productive and rewarding.”

For the rest of this article: https://stockhouse.com/news/newswire/2020/03/10/-from-poverty-to-prosperity-how-one-first-nations-government-redefining-mining