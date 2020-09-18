Newmont CEO Sees Gold ‘Elevated,’ But Will Keep Plans Grounded – by Steven Frank (Bloomberg News – September 16, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest gold producer sees the price of the precious metal remaining “elevated” as governments continue pandemic stimulus spending, but don’t expect that to change Newmont Corp.’s focus on fiscal “discipline” any time soon.

Gold skyrocketed to record heights above $2,000 an ounce in August, helping lift miners’ cash flow, stock prices and likely the hopes of shareholders expecting higher returns. Spot gold has since dipped a bit, but the haven metal is still trading in record territory above $1,900.

“There are a lot of signals that point to gold staying at these elevated levels — with I think a lot of volatility around it — for some time to come,” Newmont Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said by phone.

Despite the high prices and cash flow those generate for miners, Palmer plans to stay focused on such things as improving margins, investing in existing projects that make money at lower prices, and ensuring that balance sheets are well maintained.

