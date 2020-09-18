Millions in mine and forest revenues coming back to northern Ontario and the province promising more to come – by Erik White (CBC News Sudbury – September 18, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Deal for cities and towns in the works, while First Nations received $24M in resource revenue last year

At the groundbreaking for a new gold mine near Gogama, Premier Doug Ford didn’t say very much about his promise to give northern Ontario a bigger cut of the money the province makes from its natural resources.

He pledged to share mine and forest revenues with northern communities in the 2018 election and says his “all-star” minister of Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford is working on it.

“He has a strong plan moving forward to have resources shared among Indigenous communities,” Ford says.

The plan would actually see cities and towns get a share of the money mining and forest companies send to Queen’s Park, as well as cover First Nations and Metis communities that don’t already have an agreement with the province.

“The kind of plan that respects what goes on in towns and Indigenous communities, the wear and tear on their roads and the need for infrastructure and water-wastewater treatment,” Rickford says. “This is a campaign promise very important to the premier.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/resource-revenue-sharing-northern-ontario-1.5727529