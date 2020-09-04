Mining schools in Timmins, Sudbury, say industry facing workforce shortage – by Sergio Arangio (CTV News Northern Ontario – September 3, 2020)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

TIMMINS — Administrators at Laurentian University and Northern College are saying the pressure is on to meet the looming demand for workers in the mining industry.

Industry reports show around 40 per cent of mine workers are set to retire by 2030, which Northern College’s training division head Christine Heavens said will heavily affect northern Ontario’s workforce.

“For our region alone, the mining sector workforce identified that they would require 2,819 trained workers over the next 10 years,” Heavens said.

The numbers are based on reports from the Far Northeast Training Board. The reports show the areas with the highest percentage of the workforce are in production, trades and sciences, which will be in high demand in the next decade.

Jennifer Abols, the executive director of Laurentian University’s Goodman School of Mining, said schools communicate with employers about industry trends to keep up with the needs of modern mining operations.

