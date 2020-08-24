Elon Musk Is Going To Have a Hard Time Finding Clean Nickel – by Mark Burton, Libby Cherry and David Stringer (Bloomberg News – August 21, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk promises a “giant contract” with the miner that can supply nickel for Tesla Inc. batteries at low cost with minimal environmental impact, yet the industry’s messy track record may make that deal difficult to clinch.

Recent accidents such as a diesel spill in Arctic Russia and a burst waste pipeline in Papua New Guinea suggest the industry will struggle to meet Musk’s request for a large quantity of the metal produced in an “efficient” and “environmentally sensitive” way.

As the world’s most-valuable carmaker extends manufacturing arms to China and Germany, its billionaire owner may have to rely increasingly on the biggest supplier of nickel: Indonesia.

Yet miners there are being criticized for plans to pump waste into the open sea, meaning Musk and other carmakers may need to compromise on sourcing standards while trying to compel the industry to clean up its act.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/elon-musk-is-going-to-have-a-hard-time-finding-clean-nickel-1.1483442