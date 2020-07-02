Ginoogaming First Nation Chief Celia Echum won back land owed to her community – by Willow Fiddler (Globe and Mail – June 18, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

At 5 foot 2, Ginoogaming First Nation Chief Celia Echum was below average in height. But despite her diminutive size, she held enormous influence in her community.

In 2016, Ms. Echum initiated a claim seeking compensation for land that Ginoogaming was entitled to under Treaty No. 9 but did not receive. Once settled, the claim will see the Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario gain almost 25 per cent more land.

Peter Rasevych, one of Ms. Echum’s nephews from Ginoogaming, was a boy when his Aunty Celia, as she was known to many, began serving the people of Ginoogaming. She received her community health representative (CHR) certificate from Laurentian University in the late 1970s.

As a CHR, Ms. Echum helped co-ordinate and support health services for people in the small community with limited access to doctors and nurses.

“I can remember her being a strong woman,” he recalled, saying that CHRs are “the strong women of the community.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ginoogaming-first-nation-chief-celia-echum-won-back-land-owed-to-her/