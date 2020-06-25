Blood on the Coal tartan honours Springhill’s coal mining heritage – by Darrell Cole (Halifax Chronicle Herald – June 25, 2020)

https://www.thechronicleherald.ca/

SPRINGHILL, N.S. – It has been more than 60 years since large scale coal mining ended in Springhill, but its heritage is still a big part of the community’s soul.

Springhill native Roberta Bell was sleeping last June when the inspiration came to her to develop a coal miner’s tartan in honour of all those who went deep into the earth, and paid a heavy price, to dig coal and fuel the economy of Nova Scotia.

Bell has unveiled Blood on the Coal, a commemorative tartan that celebrates the coal mining heritage of Springhill.

“It all came to me in a dream,” said Bell, who presented the finished tartan during recent Davis Day ceremonies that this year were done via YouTube. “The colours, what they meant, and the colours to use. It was like someone was working through me.”

When she awoke, she sketched the tartan she saw in her dream. She wondered why no one had ever developed a tartan for miners.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thechronicleherald.ca/news/local/blood-on-the-coal-tartan-honours-springhills-coal-mining-heritage-466398/