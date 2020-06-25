$40M sought for mining network – by Harold Carmichael (Sudbury Star – June 25, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The fate of a proposal by the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation seeking $40 million in federal funding for its Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) could be known soon.

The MICA initiative aims to connect regional mining clusters to cross-section innovation centres to create a national mining innovation ecosystem.

“Next week, we have a meeting with the government to tell us whether or not it’s going to get approved, to figure out the next step,” said Charles Nyabeze, CEMI’s vice-president of business development and commercialization Wednesday.

“We are very confident the government is going to approve it. If that happens, by August or September, we should have the (MICA) network fully established and looking to do work.”

The MICA Network, which CEMI has set up, just doubled in size through the addition of 12 new members including Copperstone, Lakehead University, FVT Research, Novamera, Ure, and RELAMCO.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/40m-sought-for-mining-network