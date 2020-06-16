Quebec’s Cadillac Gold Trend Rich with Opportunity (Gold Investing News – June 15, 2020)

This INNSpired article is sponsored by QMX Gold https://www.qmxgold.ca/

Located in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Quebec’s Cadillac gold trend has a storied history as a prolific mining hub for the past century, producing more than 50 million ounces of gold to date.

Despite the long history of extraction, the area is far from tapped out as deposits are still being found and developed. Recently, the historic area has seen something of a renaissance as resource companies look to redevelop past-producing mines with significant potential.

Quebec’s reputation as a mining jurisdiction

The high number of exploration and development projects located in Quebec, including the Cadillac trend, are reflective of the province’s increasing leadership in the mining sector. According to the Fraser Institute’s annual rankings for 2018, Quebec was the fourth-best mining jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness.

Among the Canadian provinces, only Saskatchewan topped Quebec in the rankings. The Fraser Institute’s data shows that Quebec is one of the top jurisdictions in the world for mining due to mining-friendly policies, low-cost utilities, ease of obtaining permits and high-quality infrastructure.

The Cadillac gold trend and Abitibi greenstone belt

Spanning the border between Quebec and Ontario, the Abitibi is one of the most prolific areas for base metals and gold production in the world. The belt, which spans 650 kilometers with a width of 150 kilometers, is one of the largest Archean greenstone belts on Earth.

