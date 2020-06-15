No end in sight for Australia’s longest-running gold rush on Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s Golden Mile – by Jarrod Lucas (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – August 30, 2018)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

National Film and Sound Archive of Australia

https://www.youtube.com/user/FILMAUSTRALIA/

Above film made by The National Film Board 1948. Directed by R Maslyn Williams. Much of the romance associated with the development of the gold industry is to be found at Kalgoorlie on the golden mile, that rich strip of Western Australian territory.

https://www.abc.net.au/

Two prospectors in 1893 thought they had discovered something special when they found a small patch of ground in outback WA, and today it remains one of the world’s richest gold deposits.

Kalgoorlie-Boulder, 600km east of Perth, is famous for the Golden Mile that sparked the greatest gold rush Australia has seen, and it celebrates its 125th birthday this week.

Once considered the richest square mile on Earth, the Golden Mile has produced more than 60 million ounces of gold — and counting. At today’s gold price of about $1,650 an ounce, that is the equivalent of about $100 billion worth of the precious metal.

This week marks 125 years since prospectors William Brookman and Samuel Pearce registered the Great Boulder lease, which has now been swallowed up by the Super Pit, Australia’s most famous gold mine.

Their find brought thousands more people to the Kalgoorlie gold rush, less than three months after prospectors Paddy Hannan, Thomas Flanagan and Dan Shea kicked it off with their discovery at Mount Charlotte a few miles away.

