Pure Gold Mining kicks off 30,000-metre drilling program in Red Lake – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 5, 2020)

Pure Gold Mining hopes to add some longevity to its new Red Lake mine, currently under construction, with an extensive exploration program this year.

The Vancouver company has kicked off a more than 30,000-metre diamond drilling campaign to fill in the gaps of its mine plan, build gold reserves, and expand some new discoveries on its property.

The program of both underground and surface drilling will continue into 2021. The company recently raised more than $27 million in financing for exploration on its 47-square-kilometre holdings, southwest of the town of Red Lake.

“We believe strongly in the organic growth potential of our Pure Gold Red Lake Mine property,” said company president-CEO Darin Labrenz in a June 4 news release.

“And we are confident that the mine plan outlined in our feasibility study is scalable and has the potential to expand.” Underground drilling at the mine project started June 4. Drilling will focus on areas targeted for the first two years of production.

