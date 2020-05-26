Junior miner dives into Thunder Bay-area platinum, palladium project: Clean Air Metals kicks off two years of exploration drilling near Lac des Iles Mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 25, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A rechristened junior mining company is taking its first stab at exploring for platinum and palladium on a property halfway between Thunder Bay and the Lac des Iles Mine.

Clean Air Metals began its first round of drilling last week on its Thunder Bay North Project, roughly the same time the Thunder Bay company began trading for the first time on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Thunder Bay North Project is located 60 kilometres southeast of Impala’s Lac Des Iles Mine and 40 kilometres northeast of the city. Highway 527 cuts through the western portion of the project area.

The company has big plans over the next two years to do 25,000 to 30,000 metres of drilling on what’s considerable a very advanced exploration project.

Since platinum, palladium, nickel and copper are all considered essential global base metals used in the electric vehicle movement, the company changed its name earlier this year from Regency Gold to Clean Air Metals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/thunder-bay/junior-miner-dives-into-thunder-bay-area-platinum-palladium-project-2375133?fbclid=IwAR0uqKaHlsWdJbK_J7541yyWm6JDbyoIIprskhWa2a8CLfbv01cqstOt244