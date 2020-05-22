Canada Nickel discovers PGM zones at Crawford – by Carl A. Williams (Northern Miner – May 21, 2020)

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) has discovered two new palladium-platinum zones and extended nickel mineralization at its wholly owned Crawford nickel-cobalt project located in the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp, 40 km north of Timmins, Ontario.

Discovery holes drilled in the East zone at the property have doubled the strike length of the nickel mineralization, while partial assays from a third hole have extended the PGM zone on the Main zone, the company reports.

“Crawford just keeps getting bigger and better as we move forward,” Mark Selby, the company’s chairman and CEO, said in an interview. “It’s pretty amazing that after we’ve already drilled off the eleventh largest nickel-sulphide resource globally, that with our first step-out holes from this anomaly we get the best nickel intersection and best palladium-platinum intersection to date.”

The first two discovery holes, 19-28 and 19-31, were drilled along the East zone and intersected nickel mineralization over 300 metres wide.

This confirms that the zone is a faulted continuation of the Main zone and doubling the strike length of the known nickel mineralization by 1.7 km to a total of 3.4 km, Selby said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/canada-nickel-extends-nickel-strike-and-discovers-pgm-zone-at-crawford-ontario/1003817133/