MINERS FOR CANCER DONATES $100,000 TO THE NORTHERN CANCER FOUNDATION COVID-19 SUPPORT FUND (May 15, 2020)

http://www.minersforcancer.ca/

Sudbury, May 15, 2020 – Yesterday, Miners for Cancer announced a $100,000 donation towards the Northern Cancer Foundation’s COVID-19 Support Fund.

These funds will go towards the purchase of 58 new and very vital Infusion System + Full IV-EHR Interoperability pumps needed on the frontline to provide quality cancer patient treatment to our community’s most vulnerable patients.

“These pumps are primarily used in the cancer center to safely and efficiently deliver IV fluids, blood infusions, and drug therapies to patients receiving cancer treatment,” said Tannys Laughren, Executive Director, Northern Cancer Foundation. “Our current pumps were at end of life – and we desperately needed them to meet the Northeast Cancer Centre needs – even more so now in the current COVID-19 crisis.”

“Achieving clinical excellence takes a pump that enables it and these new pumps will provide just that by reducing therapy interruptions as well as the risk of contamination,” added Laughren. “We can’t thank the Miners for Cancer team enough for showing up once again when we needed help the most.”

With this, the Miners for Cancer team would also like to take the opportunity to thank and recognize all Health Sciences North (HSN) frontline workers. “We would like to express our sincerest appreciation for all HSN frontline workers,” said Wayne Tonelli, President of Miners for Cancer. “From the nurses, to the doctors, and all the support staff – your commitment and courage to taking care of our community is truly extraordinary and without you we would be lost.”

Since its inception, Miners for Cancer – a solely volunteer based organization – has raised over $1.4 million dollars for cancer patient care, new equipment and world-class research at the Northeast Cancer Centre.

For more information, contact:

Amanda Brosseau

Miners for Cancer, Vice-President

(705) 662-9791

[email protected]

Tannys Laughren

Executive Director, Northern Cancer Foundation

(705) 523-4673

[email protected]