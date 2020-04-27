Uranium workers in northern Sask. facing 25 per cent pay cut – by Michael Bramadat-Willcock (National Observer – April 22, 2020)

https://www.nationalobserver.com/

Hundreds of workers in northern Saskatchewan will be hit with a 25 per cent pay cut in May, as Cameco Corporation’s Cigar Lake mine and Orano Canada Inc.’s McClean Lake mill extend their production suspension past the four week period that was announced on March 23.

“The global challenges posed by this pandemic are not abating — in fact, they are deepening,” Cameco’s president and CEO Tim Gitzel said in a written statement.

Cameco Corporation is the world’s largest publicly traded producer of uranium and Orano Canada Inc. operates the mill where ore from Cigar Lake mine is processed.

“We thought since things were still evolving pretty rapidly, we’d give it four weeks and see how that duration unfolded, and as we saw, not a lot changed for the positive,” Jeff Hryhoriw, director of government relations and communications at Cameco Corporation told National Observer.

Cameco employees who were at Cigar Lake are continuing to be paid their full pay and benefits for the four-week period since care and maintenance — an upkeep period where production goes on hold at the mine site — began about a week after the announcement in March.

For the rest of this article: https://www.nationalobserver.com/2020/04/22/news/uranium-workers-northern-sask-facing-25-cent-pay-cut