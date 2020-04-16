COVID-19 anxiety used in ‘textbook’ pump and dump – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – April 15, 2020)

https://biv.com/

Securities commissions warn of aggressive promotion of Crestview Exploration

A mythical stock promoter who claims to live in B.C. has been aggressively promoting a junior gold exploration company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, and despite warnings issued by the securities commission, there appears to be plenty of dupes buying up its stock.

It is being described by junior mining investment experts as a brazen “textbook” pump and dump scheme. The company that is the target of the aggressive stock promotion, Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), headquartered in Calgary, says it has no idea who the promoter is or why he has targeted them for their scheme.

The B.C and Alberta securities commissions have issued warnings about it, and the publishers of the Mercenary Geologist and Caesar.s Report say there are red flags all over.

The letter that went out in recent days by snail mail, under the name James Campbell, was followed by an online promotion on equityresearchwire.com, but under a different name – Greg Wilson.

The letter that landed in mailboxes all over Canada is signed by James Campbell, who claims to be a geologist and stock analyst but who apparently has no public profile. Business in Vancouver is told that a million letters may have gone out via Canada Post.

For the rest of this article: https://biv.com/article/2020/04/covid-19-anxiety-used-textbook-pump-and-dump