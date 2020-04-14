Lac des Iles Mine on lockdown – Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 10, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Impala Canada has placed its Lac des Iles mine (LDI) site into quarantine and will be shutting down operations for an undetermined period.

After a visit by Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) officials to the remote property, 90 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, late on April 9, the company decided to use this period to temporarily shut down the underground mining and milling operation after one confirmed case of COVID-19 with a worker was reported earlier this week.

A spokesperson with the palladium mining company said health officials determined there was potential for the virus to be incubating within individuals at the site.

“It is now our job to contain the potential spread of this virus and protect our families and our communities,” said Erin Satterthwaite, vice-president of corporate affairs and communications, in an email.

“We are taking this very seriously and are working in close collaboration with public health.” All personnel at the site must remain there until April 18.

