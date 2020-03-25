Mincor crowns Kambalda district projects as highest grade nickel sites – by Salomae Haselgrove (Australian Mining – March 25, 2020)

Mincor Resources has confirmed a 132 per cent increase to its nickel sulphide reserves in the Kambalda district, Western Australia.

Its reserves are now sitting at 65,400 nickel tonnes, which announcement was concurrent to the completion of Mincor’s definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its nickel restart plan.

The DFS confirmed the potential of Mincor nickel operations to become a five-year operation, producing 63,000 tonnes of recovered nickel-in-concentrate.

The Cassini project was the main driver of the restart, contributing 56 per cent of the nickel-in-concentrate production with a maiden ore reserve of 34,300 tonnes.

Mincor managing director David Southam said the completion of the DFS and combined ore reserves represented the final step in closing out the DFS for the nickel restart program. “The maiden ore reserves confirms Cassini as one of the largest and highest-grade nickel deposits in the Kambalda district,” Southam said.

