COVID-19 puts Musselwhite Mine in mothballs: Newmont places four global mine operations on care and maintenance – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 23, 2020)

Musselwhite Mine in northwestern Ontario is one of four mines Newmont has chosen to temporarily suspending operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The remote, fly-in/fly-out operation is being placed in care and maintenance to protect nearby First Nations from the spread of the virus and also to adhere to government-mandated travel restrictions in Canada and South America.

Musselwhite is an underground gold mine, 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The Newmont mines being temporarily mothballed are: Eléonore in Quebec, Cerro Negro in Argentina, and Yanacocha in Peru.

Care and maintenance is a temporary suspension that’s usually done during low commodity prices in the hope that in the future, those prices will rebound to eventually make these operations more commercially viable.

Newmont is limiting the number of personnel at the Musselwhite site to reduce the number of flight activity and prevent any transmission of the virus to nearby First Nation communities. The only essential personnel will be in maintenance, environmental management and security.

