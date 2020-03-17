ALX encouraged by nickel, copper mineralization at Falcon project in Saskatchewan – by Valentina Ruiz Leotaud (Mining.com – March 17, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

ALX Resources (TSXV: AL) intersected nickel and copper mineralization in the second hole of the 2020 drilling program at its Falcon nickel project located in the northern Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

In a media statement, ALX explained that its second drill hole on the V-1 conductive target proximal to the historical Currie Lake deposit area completed to a depth of 108 metres intersected sulphide mineralization beginning at a depth of 47.03 metres continuing to 67.89 metres.

“The presence of nickel and copper mineralization in hole FN20-002 has been confirmed by the use of a portable X-ray fluorescence device on the drill core, which is currently being logged and sampled,” the media brief reads.

“Preliminary logging describes the mineralized interval as containing disseminated to semi-massive, net-textured sulphides, with visible pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite hosted within noritic rocks.

Core samples are being shipped to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for base metals analyses with results expected later in March 2020.”

