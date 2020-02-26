Vale hiring blitz draws a crowd – by Mary Katherine Keown (Sudbury Star – February 26, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Copper Cliff may have experienced its first-ever traffic jam on Tuesday as hundreds of people flocked to the hamlet for the Vale hiring pop-up.

More than a thousand hopeful applicants attended the employment event on day one, which saw the mining company recruiting for underground miners; supervisors; tradespeople; equipment technicians; engineers; technologists; and support staff.

Traffic was backed up at one point to the arena and it took nearly 40 minutes to reach the Copper Cliff Club from Jube’s Bar + Grill. Most people spent another 45-60 minutes waiting in line in the cold, just to enter the building.

“We were planning for and expecting and hoping for large numbers like this, but I will say when we saw the line up at 2:30 p.m. – and we weren’t opening the doors until 3 p.m. – we were a little nervous and really excited,” Sarah Yasinchuk, corporate affairs advisor for Vale, said Tuesday.

Yasinchuk said there has not been a hiring event of such magnitude for decades, possibly since the Second World War. “We’re really excited to open the doors and the fact we’re going to be hiring hundreds of people in 2020 to us, is the greatest thing possible,” she said.

