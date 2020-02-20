We have become our own worst enemy. – by Chris Sankey (Northern Sentinel – January 24, 2020)

A column by Chris Sankey, former elected councillor for the community of Lax Kw Alaams.

As a former First Nation elected councillor for the community of Lax Kw Alaams, I don’t know what to make of how irrational protests have become over the last few years around the development of BC’s resources. I am beginning to think it doesn’t matter what type of project is proposed or approved.

People will protest anything, and I worry that they are making these decisions based on what they see and read on social media alone, instead of taking the time to become informed and educate themselves on the issues around development and who and why people are protesting.

The personal attacks and misinformation on social media toward those who are pro-development is horrific, outright degrading and defamatory in nature. We have become our own worst enemy.

I hear from some of our people that we need to go back to our old ways – do we even know what that means? Life for the most part in the majority of our communities was extremely difficult. There is no going back. There is only one way and that’s forward by learning from the past.

I understand the mistreatment of our people in residential schools and the pain that has inflicted. It was horrific and should never be forgotten. But let’s not let that define who we are as Indigenous peoples. This painful history has only made us stronger and resilient.

