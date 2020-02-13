Editorial: Uncertainty lingers as Vale switches Thompson bosses again (Thompson Citizen – February 12, 2020)

https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/

The removal of Gary Eyres as head of Vale’s Manitoba Operations and his replacement with Franco Cazzola, who formerly worked in Thompson for a few years from 2005 to 2008, indicates that things are still in flux at the Thompson mining and milling operation.

As a result, the uncertainty that first took hold of Thompson nearly a decade ago when the Brazilian mining company that purchased Inco in 2006 announced that it was shutting down the smelter and refinery still lingers, even after the axe has fallen.

In the lead up to the closure of the smelter and the refinery in mid-2018, people didn’t know what to expect. Obviously, the loss of a few hundred good paying jobs was going to have a trickle-down effect and it has, as several businesses have closed up shop over the past few years, though sometimes it is because their owners couldn’t find buyers or family members to take over the operations from them.

It’s become difficult to sell a house. The city government has less money in lieu of property taxes from vale.

Any hopes that the uncertainty would dissipate once the Manitoba Operations downsized seems to have evaporated, however, given that Vale has now had four different people in charge of its operations in Thompson since former Manitoba Operations head Mark Scott was let go right around the time that the smelter and refinery closed up.

For the rest of this editorial: https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/opinion/editorial/editorial-uncertainty-lingers-as-vale-switches-thompson-bosses-again-1.24073623