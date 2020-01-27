Patrick Moore and Conrad Black challenge the tenets of environmentalism – by Greg Klein (Resource Clips – January 23, 2020)

http://resourceclips.com/

They’ve found a ready audience in this country, Black said. “Canada

has drunk the Kool-Aid that almost anything that supports economic

growth is environmentally irresponsible.”

There might be limits to the ideological realm after all. Not only can heretics get paid speaking gigs but investors, of all people, will forego avarice long enough to grant them an audience. Over 600 attendees crammed into each of three SRO events at VRIC 2020, once to hear establishment apostate Conrad Black and twice for Greenpeace renegade Patrick Moore, as they took turns denouncing the cause célèbre of our time.

Both of them characterized environmentalism as a movement that’s been led astray. But they see the issue from different perspectives—Moore, not just as an insider but actually a founder of one of the earliest and most prominent activist groups; Black, maybe harbouring some Canadian Ancien régime instincts but largely uncategorizable.

Distinguished from most conventional enviro activists, Moore actually holds scientific credentials. He earned his PhD in ecology with a critique of British Columbia’s Island Copper Mine, helped create Greenpeace to protest U.S. H-bomb tests off the Alaska coast, and became influential in protecting whales and stopping French nuclear testing in the South Pacific.

He has recounted his falling out with “political activists, social activists, entrepreneurial types” whom he accuses of turning environmentalism into an anti-humanitarian cause. Two striking examples he relates are global campaigns to ban chlorine and golden rice.

“Chlorine is, in fact, the most important element for public health and medicine,” he said. “This reinforces the [activists’] anti-human aspect. They didn’t seem to really care about that. So it became an ideological position that chlorine should be banned worldwide, even though it would result in a vast problem with human health and medicine.

