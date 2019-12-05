Newmont’s new Borden Mine futuristic – by Adella Harding (Elko Daily Free Press – December 4, 2019)

https://elkodaily.com/

Newmont Goldcorp’s new Borden Mine in Canada has the latest in digital mining technologies, low-carbon energy vehicles, safety controls and processes for underground operations. The company calls Borden the “mine of the future.”

Newmont Goldcorp’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, said that “Borden’s electric underground fleet will eliminate diesel particulate matter from the underground environment and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This will help reduce energy costs, protect employee health and minimize impacts to the environment.”

Borden has a fleet of roughly 35 electric vehicles “that you’d expect in an underground hard-rock mine, including bolters, tractors, personnel carriers, jumbos, loaders, a grader and a range of utility vehicles,” said Omar Jabara, group executive for public relations and executive communications for Colorado-based Newmont.

He said an electric production drill is expected to arrive early in the new year, and diesel haul trucks are intended to be phased out for an electric alternative.

Of the equipment at Borden, MacLean Engineering has a fleet of 15 battery electric underground vehicles, including rock bolters, utility vehicles and a secondary reduction drill, said Stuart Lister, vice president of marketing and communications for the Ontario-based company.

