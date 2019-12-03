Editorial: Dig deep for better understanding (Nunavut News – December 2, 2019)

Let’s face it, not all mining companies play nice. Some mines in Nunavut have made gestures of good faith such as Agnico Eagle delivering million dollar donations to community groups and education initiatives in Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake earlier this year.

But, at the end of the day, these mines are most concerned about the bottom line. This became abundantly clear when 586 contractors were laid off at Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine mere weeks before the holiday season due to “uncertainties” with the regulatory approval process for the next phase of the mine’s expansion.

As Baffinland looks to increase iron ore output from six million tonnes of ore to 12 and build a 110-km railway on Baffin Island, it has been consulting with affected communities. To make sure this communication is thorough and sufficient, it’s important that everyone takes their time.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Aluki Kotierk recently requested a recess of up to a year to gather more information essential to deliberations about the mine’s expansion plans.

Many issues are wrapped up in this project from the economy to environmental damage to the future of many working Inuit. Tununiq MLA David Qamaniq made a blunt statement in the legislative assembly on Nov. 6, pointing out that Baffinland has made numerous changes to its proposed plans over the years, leading to confusion and eroding trust.

