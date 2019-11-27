Aurania finds evidence of highly sought-after lost gold city in Ecuador – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 27, 2019)

https://www.mining.com/

Canadian junior Aurania Resources (TSX-V: ARU) said on Wednesday it had found vestiges of an old road at the very centre of its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu project, which it believes provides solid field evidence of its project being at one of Ecuador’s lost gold mining centres.

The road, the company said, was discovered by its field teams while searching for “Sevilla de Oro,” which was one of two gold producing cities described in historic manuscripts from Ecuador, Peru, Spain and the Vatican.

Those records talk about Spanish settlers operating two gold mines between about 1565 and 1606. The path discovered by Aurania’s exploration teams is thought to be the one that linked “Sevilla de Oro” to the other gold mining centre — “Logroño de los Caballeros” — described in the historic manuscripts.

Chairman and chief executive, Keith Barron, believes searching for Ecuador’s lost gold production centres will help the company zone in on potentially significant gold deposits.

“We always presumed that ingots would have been transported by horse or donkey along a well-travelled route from the mines,” Barron, who led the team that discovered Fruta del Norte in 2006, said. “It appears that we have come across one of these trails, though it is cut by more recent landslides at both ends.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/aurania-finds-evidence-of-highly-sought-after-gold-lost-city-in-ecuador/