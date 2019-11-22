Nunavut miner calls for Arctic strategy – by Elaine Anselmi (Nunatsiaq News – November 22, 2019)

https://nunatsiaq.com/

Agnico Eagle CEO Sean Boyd says the federal government needs to make the case for investing in the North

On a damp day in downtown Toronto, the head Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. told 150 people, mostly in suits, that if the federal government believes in the future of the North, it needs to show it.

“I think the federal government should be prepared to send a message that the North is important,” CEO Sean Boyd told Nunatsiaq News after his speech at the Canadian Club of Toronto, a platform for public affairs discussion.

“It’s not just important for the people that live there, but it’s important for the rest of the country in terms of being able to develop businesses that benefit all of Canada, and you have to make those investments.”

The Canadian company has two operating gold mines in Nunavut’s Kivalliq region. This is in addition to mines in Quebec, Mexico and above the Arctic Circle in Finland. In Nunavut, Agnico Eagle is the largest private-sector contributor to the economy. By 2020, Boyd told the crowd, the company’s mines will make up 25 per cent of the territory’s gross domestic product.

Agnico Eagle’s optimism is on display in a campaign launched on Nov. 19, the same day as Boyd’s speech, called We Make Mining Work. The social media push will feature images and videos from Agnico Eagle’s mines and of its employees in Nunavut.

