Saskatchewan says Ottawa can’t stop it from extending life of coal-fired power plants – by Emma Graney (June 19, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Saskatchewan government is extending the life of its coal-fired power plants, saying Ottawa does not have jurisdiction over electricity generation in the province. Saskatchewan’s demand for power is facing unprecedented demand growth, SaskPower Minister Jeremy Harrison said in an internal letter to employees, which means the province must take an “all-of-the-above approach” to electricity generation by using every means at its disposal.

That includes coal, as the province intends to use the fossil fuel until it can bridge to nuclear power through small modular reactors or large-scale nuclear generation, Mr. Harrison said in the Wednesday morning memo obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Saskatchewan has Canada’s third-most emissions-intensive electricity system. The province generates 26 per cent of all the country’s electricity emissions, despite only producing 4 per cent of the power, according to the National Inventory Report.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-saskatchewan-coal-power-electricity/