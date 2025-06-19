Rare Earth Boss Sees ‘Long, Hard Process’ to Loosen China’s Grip – by James Mayger and Martin Ritchie (Financial Post/Bloomberg – June 17, 2025)

https://financialpost.com/

Western nations will take years to develop enough rare earth processing capacity to limit China’s dominance over the critical ingredients, according to industry veteran and former Molycorp Inc. boss Mark Smith.

Western nations will take years to develop enough rare earth processing capacity to limit China’s dominance over the critical ingredients, according to industry veteran and former Molycorp Inc. boss Mark Smith.

Beijing, which has been curbing some critical mineral exports since 2023, tightened sales of seven rare earths in April, in response to aggressive tariffs from Washington. The squeeze caught key buyers unprepared. The Trump administration is now using Cold War-era powers to prioritize and fund rare-earth mining projects it deems strategic.

“It’s clearly a wake up call, and unfortunately we waited until now to really listen to that call,” Smith said in an interview last week. “We need to have capabilities so that we have something more than zero.” When China last used its grip on rare earth metals in a diplomatic dispute — temporarily cutting off exports to Japan 15 years ago — Smith was running the only rare-earth mine in the U.S., as chief executive officer of Molycorp. As prices zoomed higher, he attempted to build out a mines-to-magnets supply chain.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/rare-earth-boss-sees-long-hard-process-to-loosen-chinas-grip