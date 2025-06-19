Ontario First Nations ‘keep coming hat in hand’ despite being treated ‘like gold,’ Doug Ford says – by Liam Casey (Canadian Press/National Post – June 18, 2025)

https://nationalpost.com/

‘There’s going to be a point that you can’t just keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government, you’ve got to be able to take care of yourselves’

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot “keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government” for more money. Ford is set to meet Thursday with several dozen chiefs who are part of Anishinabek Nation, which represents 39 First Nations in the province.

First Nations are livid with the province over the passage of Bill 5, which gives cabinet the power to suspend municipal and provincial laws for chosen projects through the creation of so-called special economic zones.

The designation of these zones is part of a new omnibus law that Ford’s government says is designed to speed up the construction of large infrastructure projects, particularly mines. Ford has said the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario will be declared the first such zone. First Nations have said they want to be part of economic development, but they are outraged by the government’s decision to proceed with legislation before consulting them.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/ontario-first-nations-keep-coming-hat-in-hand-despite-being-treated-like-gold-doug-ford-says