Lundin targets top-ten copper miner status in bold expansion plan – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – June 19, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) has unveiled a strategic growth plan designed to catapult the company to the status of the world’s top ten copper producers. The Vancouver-based miner aims to reach annual output of 500,000 tonnes of copper and approximately 550,000 ounces of gold within three to five years.

The strategy focuses on brownfield expansions at its core assets in Chile, Candelaria and Caserones, as well as Chapada in Brazil. It also includes new developments in the Vicuña district, which spans the Chile–Argentina border and includes the Josemaría and Filo del Sol projects.

“Lundin Mining is entering an exciting new growth phase, underpinned by a clear path to increase copper production through low-cost brownfield expansions,” CEO Jack Lundin told investors this week. The company is advancing several low capital intensity projects expected to boost annual copper production by 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes in the medium term.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/lundin-targets-top-ten-copper-miner-status-in-bold-expansion-plan/