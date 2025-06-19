Last Drinks At The Gold Bar Before A 20% Price Fall – by Tim Treadgold (Forbes Magazine – June 17, 2025)

https://www.forbes.com/

Gold bugs be warned. Your party is ending with only enough time left for a last round of drinks before the fun ends as the gold price heads for a 20% fall.

That’s the latest forecast from Citi, an investment bank, with another bank, UBS, adding its note of caution about the outlook for gold which has been one of the best investments for the past three years but is struggling to continue rising.

Improving economic growth and the start of an interest rate cutting cycle are expected to weigh on gold which has risen by 108% since late 2022, and 45% over the past 12-months to trade around $3394 an ounce. But since reaching $3433/oz in April gold has struggled to make meaningful headway, briefly returning to that all-time high late last week when Israel launched its aerial bombardment of Iran but failing to maintain upward momentum this week.

