In Canada’s ‘Silicon Valley’ of Mining, Speculators Power a Hunt for Alaska’s Minerals – by Max Graham (Northern Journal/Inside Climate News – June 17, 2025)

Vancouver, British Columbia, home to dozens of companies searching the world for minerals, has a special interest in the northernmost U.S. state.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia—On a January evening, dozens of people crammed into a banquet space at the glitzy Pan Pacific Hotel overlooking Vancouver’s waterfront. Buttoned-up corporate executives mingled with government officials by a wood-paneled bar. Old-school geologists and mineral prospectors buzzed around platters of chicken-and-waffle sliders.

The crowd was united by a passion for mining and—curiously, given the setting outside the U.S.—an abiding interest in the state of Alaska. It was the final night of Roundup, one of the most anticipated conventions of the year for North American mining companies. Thousands of rock enthusiasts and businessmen had gathered to pitch investors, hear talks about mineral deposits and nerd out over geochemistry.

Organized by the Vancouver-based Association for Mineral Exploration, Roundup isn’t the world’s biggest mining conference. But it’s famous for its emphasis on the earliest stage of mine development: the highly speculative hunt for new sources of minerals. With a special focus on the geology of western North America, the conference is an especially big deal for companies with prospects in Alaska.

