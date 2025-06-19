Goldboro gold mine will be first test of Nova Scotia’s new regulatory rules – by Taryn Grant (CBC News Nova Scotia – June 18, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

The proposed project includes two open-pit gold mines in Guysborough County

The company hoping to open Nova Scotia’s next gold mine says the province has accepted its application for industrial approval, meaning the environment minister will issue a decision about the project’s future within 60 days.

NexGold Mining Corp. said in a news release Tuesday that its Goldboro Gold project is now under review for industrial approval — the final provincial regulatory hurdle that must be overcome before operations can get underway.

“This is a major milestone that paves the way for the potential development of the Goldboro Gold Project,” Kevin Bullock, NexGold’s president and CEO, said in the news release. Bullock told CBC News in an interview that he received a letter from the province indicating the application was accepted as complete on Friday – the same day the province announced it is changing its industrial approval process for metal mines with the aim of speeding up approvals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/goldboro-gold-mine-will-be-first-test-of-nova-scotia-s-new-regulatory-rules-1.7564354