Editorial: BC’s new mining strategy could be Prince George’s lucky strike – by Kennedy Gordon (Prince George Citizen – June 19, 2025)

BC’s new push to fast-track mining projects represents more than just an industry shift. It’s an opportunity for Prince George to claim a leadership role in the province’s economic future. As the province accelerates 18 critical mineral and energy projects, worth a combined $20 billion, communities like ours — already connected to northern infrastructure and rich in skilled labour — are poised to benefit in new ways.

With billions of dollars in mining and energy projects lined up and permit-granting processes being streamlined, our city could become a significant hub for mining operations, transportation and supply chain logistics. These projects will require transportation, equipment, housing, repair services, retail support, and workforce accommodations.

That sounds like Prince George. We have the rail lines. We have the trucking routes. We have the proximity to major project sites such as Blackwater Gold and Cariboo Gold. We have the proven ability to host work crews on a large scale. We can be the logistical and service backbone for new mining operations.

