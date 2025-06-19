Doug Ford: First Nations can’t come ‘hat in hand’ to government and not support mining – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 18, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Premier throws down the gauntlet to convince Indigenous communities to be development partners or choose economic stagnation

Premier Doug Ford said First Nations can’t keep coming “hat in hand” to government for assistance when there’s untapped precious and critical minerals on their traditional lands.Ford made the comment in St. Catharines, June 18, to announce housing funding from the Building Faster Fund for three Niagara Region communities.

His remarks should set the stage for an interesting “conversation” tomorrow at Queen’s Park with 40 undisclosed Ontario chiefs to secure their support to expedite speedier approvals for critical minerals mine developments in the province.“There’s an opportunity of a lifetime for them,” said Ford.

The Ford government is dangling a $3-billion carrot to First Nations with its Indigenous Opportunities Finance Program to gain their support for the controversial Protecting Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, which became law this month.

