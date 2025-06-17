Yukon Supreme Court approves sale of Minto mine to Selkirk First Nation – by Caitrin Pilkington (CBC News North – June 16, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Deal puts First Nation ‘in the driver’s seat’ over what happens on its traditional territory

On Friday, the Yukon Supreme Court approved the second half of the Minto mine sale to Selkirk First Nation (SFN), marking a major milestone in the First Nation’s control of activities on its own land. Minto mine, a gold and copper mine about 240 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse on SFN land, was abandoned by previous owners Minto Metals Corp. in May 2023 and PricewaterhouseCoopers has acted as receiver. .

In September, the First Nation acquired the tangible assets at the site, such as buildings and equipment, for $5.3 million. As of this week, it now has approval to buy mineral claims and leases that grant the right to extract minerals, for $740,000. The sale is expected to close in the coming days.

Outside the Whitehorse courthouse, SFN Chief Sharon Nelson said the latest step marked an important day for SFN. “What this does is put Selkirk First Nation and their citizens in the driver’s seat over what happens on this site that is located on traditional territory.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-supreme-court-approves-sale-of-minto-mine-to-selkirk-first-nation-1.7562160