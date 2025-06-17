Why the CEO of the company planning a huge Canadian uranium mine is optimistic about Mark Carney – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – June 16, 2025)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

‘Carney recognizes the resource strength that Canada has,’ said Leigh Curyer

As Prime Minister Mark Carney looks to pass legislation to fast-track major projects, the chief executive of the company planning Canada’s largest uranium mine currently under development in northern Saskatchewan is hoping its project will be a beneficiary.

Leigh Curyer, chief executive of Vancouver-based NexGen Energy Ltd., which is working to develop the $2-billion Rook I Project in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan’s Far North, said he’s optimistic about Carney’s plans to turn Canada into an “energy superpower” and speed up development of major projects.

“Carney recognizes the resource strength that Canada has,” he said. To that end, the Carney Liberals have proposed Bill C-5, or the Building Canada Act, which aims to streamline approvals for large projects deemed in the national interest. The legislation further looks to establish a major projects office.

