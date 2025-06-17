Opinion: We need a grand bargain to unlock Canadian prosperity – by Ken Coates (Business In Vancouver – June 16, 2025)

https://www.biv.com/

A new era of resource development must start with full Indigenous engagement and a bold federal commitment to shared prosperity

There aren’t many absolute truths in Canadian public life, but there are some. Here’s a few on that short list: First Nations people require — and deserve — far greater economic opportunities, Canada’s economic prosperity rests on the cautious but timely development of natural resources, and the current rate of government spending cannot be maintained.

As Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new government engages provincial and territorial counterparts seeking to fast-track major development projects, First Nations, Métis and Inuit warn that unchecked development, undertaken without Indigenous involvement and approval, must be stopped in its tracks.

These are no idle threats. In response to Ontario’s proposed legislation to expedite Ring of Fire development, First Nations have declared they will use large-scale protests to resist any attempts at moving forward without full engagement. British Columbia’s fast-track legislation has likewise been greeted with Indigenous opposition.

