Ontario nuclear plan could boost uranium mining – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – June 2025)

Ontario is preparing to expand its nuclear energy capacity to meet rising electricity demand, a move that could support uranium consumption and create opportunities for critical-mineral development. The Energy for Generations plan, released this month, sets out Ontario’s integrated long-term strategy to modernize the grid, expand transmission and guide power supply as demand is expected to rise by 75% by 2050.

The framework aligns with previously announced nuclear spending, including Ontario Power Generation (OPG)’s $20.9 billion (US$15 billion) commitment for small modular reactors, and could encompass 10,000 megawatts (MW) of additional nuclear capacity.

“We’re leading the largest nuclear expansion in a generation, including new large-scale builds, the largest on the continent, and the G7’s first small modular [reactor],” Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce said at the Canadian Club in Toronto on June 12. “Nuclear is our homegrown advantage.”

