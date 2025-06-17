Maps Show Russian Territory China Could Annex Amid FSB ‘Suspicion’ – by Isabel van Brugen and John Feng (Newsweek Magazine – June 9, 2025)

https://www.newsweek.com/

Russia fears China could annex part of its Far East region, including the port city of Vladivostok, and beyond, according to a leaked document from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The eight-page internal FSB document, obtained by The New York Times, reveals that despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s outward projection of warm ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he fears Beijing is “trying to encroach” on Russian territory.

When contacted for comment, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Newsweek: “Regarding China-Russia relations, in recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia relations have maintained a stable, healthy and high-level development trend. “Long-term good-neighborliness, friendship, mutual benefit, cooperation and win-win results have become the distinctive characteristics of the relationship between the two countries.”

